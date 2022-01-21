Greene North Butler takes a toll on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 46-34

Riding a wave of production, Greene North Butler dunked Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 46-34 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 13, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Buffalo Center North Iowa and Greene North Butler took on Northwood-Kensett on January 11 at Greene North Butler High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.