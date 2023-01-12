 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greene North Butler soars over Garwin GMG 79-46

Greene North Butler's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 79-46 win over Garwin GMG for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 12.

Recently on January 3, Greene North Butler squared off with Sheffield West Fork in a basketball game. For more, click here.

Tags

