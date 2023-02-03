Greene North Butler raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 71-39 win over Rockford at Greene North Butler High on February 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Greene North Butler and Rockford played in a 47-41 game on February 14, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Greene North Butler faced off against Osage . For more, click here. Rockford took on Manly Central Springs on January 27 at Rockford High School. For a full recap, click here.

