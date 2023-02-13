Greene North Butler trucked Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on the road to a 49-35 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 13.

Last season, Greene North Butler and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared off with January 21, 2022 at Saint Ansgar High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 6, Greene North Butler faced off against Nashua-Plainfield . Click here for a recap. Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Rockford on February 7 at Saint Ansgar High School. For a full recap, click here.

