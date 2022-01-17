 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greene North Butler posts win at Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's expense 42-27

Greene North Butler grabbed a 42-27 victory at the expense of Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 11, Greene North Butler faced off against Northwood-Kensett and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Mason City Newman Catholic on January 7 at Saint Ansgar High School. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Bearcats a 12-5 lead over the Saints.

Greene North Butler kept a 23-17 half margin at Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's expense.

The Bearcats' edge showed as they carried a 32-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

