Greene North Butler knocks off Rockford 47-41

Greene North Butler didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Rockford 47-41 at Rockford High on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 8, Rockford faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Greene North Butler took on Nashua-Plainfield on February 7 at Nashua-Plainfield High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Greene North Butler opened with a 10-9 advantage over Rockford through the first quarter.

Greene North Butler opened a slim 20-17 gap over Rockford at the intermission.

Greene North Butler jumped in front of Rockford 32-27 to begin the fourth quarter.

