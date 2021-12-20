Greene North Butler drums Nashua-Plainfield in sound fashion 56-36

Greene North Butler's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 56-36 win over Nashua-Plainfield in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 14, Greene North Butler faced off against Osage and Nashua-Plainfield took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on December 13 at Saint Ansgar High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Bearcats' offense jumped to a 25-15 lead over the Huskies at the half.
