 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by IMT

Greene North Butler drums Nashua-Plainfield in sound fashion 56-36

  • 0

Greene North Butler's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 56-36 win over Nashua-Plainfield in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 14, Greene North Butler faced off against Osage and Nashua-Plainfield took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on December 13 at Saint Ansgar High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Bearcats' offense jumped to a 25-15 lead over the Huskies at the half.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Osage boys keeping heads held high

Osage boys keeping heads held high

The Osage boys basketball team left the court at Hampton-Dumont CAL on Thursday night feeling the sting of disappointment. They came so close …

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady throws tablet, shouts at ref after New Orleans loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News