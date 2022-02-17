Goose Lake Northeast overcomes Wilton in competitive affair 62-57

Goose Lake Northeast topped Wilton 62-57 in a tough tilt in Iowa boys basketball action on February 17.

Goose Lake Northeast's shooting darted to a 22-18 lead over Wilton at the half.

Wilton came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Goose Lake Northeast 36-30.

Goose Lake Northeast's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 32-21 points differential.

