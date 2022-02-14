Goose Lake Northeast flies high over Letts Louisa-Muscatine 62-27

Goose Lake Northeast showered the scoreboard with points to drown Letts Louisa-Muscatine 62-27 on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 31, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Letts Louisa-Muscatine took on Wapello on February 8 at Wapello High School. For more, click here.
