Goose Lake Northeast collects victory over Stanwood North Cedar 52-36

Goose Lake Northeast put together a victorious gameplan to stop Stanwood North Cedar 52-36 in Iowa boys basketball on January 31.
In recent action on January 21, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Durant and Stanwood North Cedar took on West Liberty on January 21 at West Liberty High School. Click here for a recap
