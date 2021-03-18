Globe Gazette's All-Area boys basketball team

Some of the top boys basketball players in the state play here in North Iowa.

And this year's boys basketball season saw no shortage of excitement. Two area teams (Clear Lake and Lake Mills) ended their seasons down at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. West Fork joined those two teams as regular season conference champions.

This is a roster of some of the top players in the area during this season, picked by the Globe Gazette's sports staff.

While there's certainly more than 10 players from the area who could be included on this roster of standouts, these 10 (in no particular order) were some of the top performers all season long.

Corey Miner

Mason City

Junior guard Corey Miner was the obvious leader of a young Mason City team this year. Miner averaged 20.7 points per game and shot 36.4% from behind the 3-point line. He also led his team in steals (43). Although the Mohawks' record was 5-17 overall, Miner's solid play against tough CIML competition showed just how talented he is.

Andrew Formanek

Clear Lake