GHV looks to stay hot in Regional Finals

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals entered Thursday night's match pretty evenly matched on paper with their opponent, the Osage Green Devils.

For much of the game, however, the Cards looked like a team destined for the Wells Fargo Arena. With two more wins, that's exactly where GHV will be heading.

The Cardinals secured a spot in the 2A-3 District semifinals with a 57-49 win over the Green Devils. To say that final score is deceiving would be one heck of an understatement. GHV started the game on an 11-0 run, went up 19-5 by the end of the first quarter and led by as many as 24 points in the third. An inspiring comeback effort by Osage was the only thing preventing the final score from showing just how dominant the Cardinals were.

"Our MO all season is that we've been able to hit a lot of shots in the first quarter," said GHV head coach Jacob Young. "We have fresh legs, guys are amped up and it was great to see those shots go down. Our troubles in the past have been closing out games with the lead from the first quarter. We've been working on that all season and tonight our guys were able to close it out in the final three quarters by really keeping that intensity.

"The defensive effort tonight was outstanding by our guys. It was really great team defense. Obviously every coach loves a great start. It puts a good feeling in your team, but it was even better to have that good finish."

It also must've felt great to beat a team of Osage's caliber. The Green Devils carried eight seniors and sophomore Max Knudsen, who finished with a game-high 23 points. At the end of the night, however, it was GHV heading to Lake Mills for the district semis against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Tuesday.

"We're playing our best basketball right now at the end of the season and that's what we need to do," Young said. "Osage is a great team. We know that they have a lot of firepower on offense. On any given knight at this point of the season and onward anyone is able to get hot. All of the teams from now on have the ability to put up points quickly. It just comes down to executing, making them go to their second option and third option and cleaning up the glass. I thought we did a good job of battling on defense tonight."

The job isn't done yet, however. The Cards must still get past CGD and then defeat the winner of Roland-Story and South Central Calhoun. GCD is 19-3 and coming off a 64-28 quarterfinals win against Forest City on Thursday.

If the Cards want to win, they'll need to continue to shoot like they did on Thursday. GHV sunk five three-pointers in the first quarter alone and ended up making 9-of-20 beyond the arc on Thursday. Braden Boehnke led the way with 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting with all of his field goals coming from deep (he also made two free throws).

Getting Drew Britson to play the way he did Thursday would also give GHV a strong chance. The junior nearly had a triple-double as he scored 14 points, hauled in 12 rebounds and dished out nine assists. Nathan Roberts (10 points, eight boards) and Sam Wood (eight points, 2-for-2 from deep) also had solid nights.

GHV isn't taking anything for granted. They know full well how tough Clarion-Goldfield-Dows is and that they'll have to be at their best in order to get the win. Young believes his team is up for the challenge.

"We know they're a good team," he said. "They're a senior laden team so we know that they're going to be well-coached and there's a lot of experience there. They're going to come out and play a great game. That's our expectation so we just have to go in and match that execution level, that intensity level and understand that it's a four quarter game. If we get a lead again like we did tonight we've got to close them out again. It's all about playing until that final buzzer. We're going to put our best performance on next Tuesday and see where we end up."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0