GHV hopes to build on strong season

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals may have walked off the Fort Dodge High School basketball court defeated on Saturday night, but they also walked off with confidence.

GHV ended their season with a 69-55 loss to Roland Story in the 2A-3 Championship game, giving them a final season record of 18-7. After trailing by just three points at the end of the first half, the Cardinals were unable to keep up with the Norsemen in the second.

"Obviously (Roland-Story) is a great team," said GHV head coach Jacob Young. "We knew that coming in and we had a lot of respect for them. We knew we had to come out and play a hard fourth quarter and play the best basketball we've played all season. I thought our guys really executed well that first half against their zone. I thought for not practicing a lot against zone recently they came out and shot really well, made plays underneath and just battled. Hats off to (the Norsemen) they made their shots. We forced them into some tough looks, but better offense beats the best defense you can play."

Still, GHV accomplished a lot this season. In the regional tournament, they went on the road to play a very good Osage team and went up by 20 before winning by eight. They then went to take on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, a team that was 19-3 entering the match, and came out with a win. It was an impressive playoff run to say the least.

While GHV graduates three senior starters in Sam Wood, Evan Sloan and Nathan Roberts, they also return junior Drew Britson.

Britson was a man on fire in the postseason and led the team with a 16.1 point per game average. He also led the Cards in assists (3.5 per game) and was third on the team for rebounds (5.7 per game).

It's not the way the Cards wanted their year to end, no. But with a player like Britson returning next year and coming off a strong run, GHV plans to build on this season.

