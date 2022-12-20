Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's convoy passes Eagle Grove 31-21

Eagle Grove was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Garner-Hayfield-Ventura prevailed 31-21 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Eagle Grove faced off on February 8, 2022 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 13, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Algona Bishop Garrigan and Eagle Grove took on Belmond-Klemme on December 6 at Eagle Grove High School. For a full recap, click here.
