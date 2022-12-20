 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Globe Gazette is partnering with IMT who are sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's convoy passes Eagle Grove 31-21

  • 0

Eagle Grove was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Garner-Hayfield-Ventura prevailed 31-21 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Eagle Grove faced off on February 8, 2022 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 13, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Algona Bishop Garrigan and Eagle Grove took on Belmond-Klemme on December 6 at Eagle Grove High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News