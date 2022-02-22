 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura wins tense tussle with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 43-41

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Garner-Hayfield-Ventura to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 43-41 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 22.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-8 advantage over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura as the first quarter ended.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows came from behind to grab the advantage 20-18 at halftime over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 29-28 lead over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

In recent action on February 17, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows faced off against Forest City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on Osage on February 17 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For more, click here.

