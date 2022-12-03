Garner-Hayfield-Ventura takes down Buffalo Center North Iowa 59-36

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Buffalo Center North Iowa 59-36 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Buffalo Center North Iowa faced off on January 11, 2022 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.