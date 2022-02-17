Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squeezes past Osage 57-49

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura edged Osage in a close 57-49 encounter in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 17.
In recent action on February 8, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Eagle Grove and Osage took on Sheffield West Fork on February 7 at Osage High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.