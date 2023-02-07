It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Garner-Hayfield-Ventura wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 55-52 over Eagle Grove for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 7.

