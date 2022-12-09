 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura shuts off the power on Belmond-Klemme 70-18

  • 0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Belmond-Klemme 70-18 on December 9 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Belmond-Klemme faced off on February 14, 2022 at Belmond-Klemme High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squared off with Buffalo Center North Iowa in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News