Garner-Hayfield-Ventura posts win at Britt West Hancock's expense 62-43

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Britt West Hancock in a 62-43 decision in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 17.

The last time Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Britt West Hancock played in a 59-49 game on January 18, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 12, Britt West Hancock faced off against Armstrong North Union and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on Buffalo Center North Iowa on January 10 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. For a full recap, click here.

