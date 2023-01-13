 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura outlasts Forest City 40-27

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Garner-Hayfield-Ventura prevailed over Forest City 40-27 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Forest City faced off on January 20, 2022 at Forest City High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 7, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Algona and Forest City took on Clear Lake on January 7 at Clear Lake High School. For more, click here.

