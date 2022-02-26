Garner-Hayfield-Ventura falls in Regional finals to Roland Story

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals had a magical postseason run that featured multiple upset victories. That is something that should never be forgotten.

Sadly, however, that magical run came to an end Saturday night in Fort Dodge.

The Cardinals managed to hang with the Roland Story Norsemen for a half, but foul issues and excellent free throw shooting by the Norsemen in the fourth quarter resulted in a 69-55 loss for GHV. The Cardinals end the season 18-7.

"Obviously (Roland-Story) is a great team," said GHV head coach Jacob Young. "We knew that coming in and we had a lot of respect for them. We knew we had to come out and play a hard fourth quarter and play the best basketball we've played all season. I thought our guys really executed well that first half against their zone. I thought for not practicing a lot against zone recently they came out and shot really well, made plays underneath and just battled. Hats off to (the Norsemen) they made their shots. We forced them into some tough looks, but better offense beats the best defense you can play."

It was a competitive first half, for sure. GHV took a 12-8 lead before the Norsemen closed the opening quarter of play with a 10-3 run. Roland Story led 18-15 entering the second as a result.

In the back and forth first half, the Cards led by as many as five and the Norsemen lead by as many as seven. Entering the locker room at half, GHV trailed 30-27.

After the two teams traded three-point buckets to start the third, Roland Story began to distance themselves. An 8-2 run put the Norsemen up 41-32. The Cardinals managed three-pointers from Sam Wood and Parker Burke, but the Norsemen kept the offense up to take a 47-38 lead entering the final quarter of play.

Fouls were the story of the fourth quarter. Nathan Roberts, Evan Sloan and Mason Graham all fouled out in the final period for the Cardinals while Roland Story went to the line 14 times and converted all 14 attempts. Even five made three-pointers from the Cards couldn't bring them back.

Drew Britson led the way with 26 points for GHV.

"Hats off to them," Young said. "We got a little bit out of rhythm. We took a few shots that didn't go in and they got theirs to get hot. They got hot in the third quarter to build their lead and at the end of the day we weren't able to come back in the fourth quarter."

