Garner-Hayfield-Ventura dismantles Armstrong North Union in convincing manner 74-36

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Armstrong North Union 74-36 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 4.
In recent action on January 25, Armstrong North Union faced off against Belmond-Klemme and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on Mason City Newman Catholic on January 29 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For a full recap, click here.
