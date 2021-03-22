Game by Thrones: Meet the broadcast duo that’s taken Lake Mills basketball by storm

Zach reached out to Zarren Egesdal at KIOW, who helped the duo get set up. A communications major at Waldorf, Zach knew the basics of radio broadcasts, but had never actually done it himself.

“My first time ever calling a game was this Game by Thrones broadcast,” Zach said. “I mainly do the play-by-play, especially when you’re on the radio, you have to describe it more. Chris does a lot of the commentating. But I know basketball really well, too, so I’ll drop a bit of insight.”

For the first game of the season, KIOW station manager Karl Wooldridge worked with the pair to get them started.

But for whatever reason, the audio during the first half of the girls’ game wasn’t coming through on the KIOW livestream. Instead of not saying anything, Zach and Chris practiced during the technical difficulty.

“It was tough. It was awful. If people could’ve heard us that first half, it was absolutely miserable,” Zach laughed. “After getting that half, and getting used to it, we started getting really comfortable with it pretty quickly. Dropping little jokes and rants that we go on.”

As a way to gain more traction, the two started a Twitter account and now have over 130 followers.