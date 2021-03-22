Game by Thrones: Meet the broadcast duo that’s taken Lake Mills basketball by storm

The Lake Mills boys basketball team had one of the best seasons in program history this winter.
With the Bulldogs' every step of the way on the call were two local brothers and former Lake Mills athletes who took the challenge of broadcasting games and creatively made it their own.
Zach, 21, and Chris, 28, were both standout athletes at Lake Mills and still reside in the area. Zach is finishing up his senior year at Waldorf University and Chris is an educator at Forest City and is the Lake Mills baseball coach.
Together, they formed the broadcast duo that they affectionately named ‘Game by Thrones.’
"It ended up being probably one of the best decisions I've made in a while in terms of I didn't really plan on it and it was kind of spontaneous," Chris said.
Before the start of the winter sports season, local radio station KIOW was looking for commentators to broadcast live streams of Lake Mills girls and boys games.
Because of COVID-19 and the strict access regulations that were being imposed at the start of the year, the brothers wouldn’t be able to get in and watch during what promised to be a successful season for the boys.
The best way to make sure you can attend the game? Broadcast it.
Zach reached out to Zarren Egesdal at KIOW, who helped the duo get set up. A communications major at Waldorf, Zach knew the basics of radio broadcasts, but had never actually done it himself.
“My first time ever calling a game was this Game by Thrones broadcast,” Zach said. “I mainly do the play-by-play, especially when you’re on the radio, you have to describe it more. Chris does a lot of the commentating. But I know basketball really well, too, so I’ll drop a bit of insight.”
For the first game of the season, KIOW station manager Karl Wooldridge worked with the pair to get them started.
But for whatever reason, the audio during the first half of the girls’ game wasn’t coming through on the KIOW livestream. Instead of not saying anything, Zach and Chris practiced during the technical difficulty.
“It was tough. It was awful. If people could’ve heard us that first half, it was absolutely miserable,” Zach laughed. “After getting that half, and getting used to it, we started getting really comfortable with it pretty quickly. Dropping little jokes and rants that we go on.”
As a way to gain more traction, the two started a Twitter account and now have over 130 followers.
Throughout the season, the two quickly gained more confidence and began to have more fun during the broadcasts. Game by Thrones earned positive reviews not only in the Lake Mills community, but also from fans of opposing teams who listened in.
"Not that I don't appreciate the Lake Mills people thanking us, but when it's kind of random and outside the community, it means a little more," Chris said.
A large reason for the growing following in the Lake Mills and surrounding areas is the fact that both Zach and Chris were standout athletes for the Bulldogs.
Chris was an all-state basketball player in high school and Zach was a multi-sport athlete who went on to play football at Waldorf.
“It’s definitely like, the Thrones, they kind of associate our name with sports in Lake Mills,” Zach said. “They know that that’s kind of what we’re all about. I think our name does hold validity in the sports world at Lake Mills.”
The pair will continue calling basketball games next winter and is even considering starting up a podcast for North Iowa sports.
What started as a way to get into games during the winter has blossomed into something much more. Game by Thrones was a success – and it’s here to stay.
