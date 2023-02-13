Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Sheffield West Fork still prevailed 58-45 against Fort Dodge St. Edmond on February 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Sheffield West Fork a 23-6 lead over Fort Dodge St. Edmond.

The Warhawks opened a monstrous 36-18 gap over the Gaels at the half.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Fort Dodge St. Edmond made it 45-30.

The Gaels closed the lead with a 15-13 margin in the final quarter.

