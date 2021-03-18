Former Newman Catholic standout coaches Waukee boys basketball to state title

Not only was he a standout in basketball, but in his first two years of high school, Ohl was also a large reason why the Knights won the state golf championship in both 1994 and 1995.

Ohl’s high school basketball, coach Randy Fischels, says he’s not surprised by Ohl’s success at Waukee. After all, succeeding is just what he’s done everywhere.

“He was a great guy. Of all the years I coached, that was probably one of my favorite teams,” Fischels said. “There weren’t any egos on the team. Justin could’ve been a guy who was cockier than hell, but he wasn’t. He was just one of the guys. He treated everybody on the team equally.”

Treating everyone equally might be something that has carried from his time as a standout at Newman Catholic, to his time as a four-year letter winner at Drake, to now – as a leader standing on the sideline.

This season, Ohl had to find a way to get the four Division I players on his roster to work together equally as one. With multiple stops and starts to the season, he finally had his boys playing their best basketball at the right time of the year. And it paid off with the first state title in program history.