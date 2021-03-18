Former Newman Catholic standout coaches Waukee boys basketball to state title

Justin Ohl just wrapped up what might be his best winter on the hardwood.
And that’s saying something when you’ve been as much success as he has.
As head coach of the Waukee boys basketball team, Ohl coached the Warriors to a 61-50 win over Johnston on Friday in the Class 4A state championship game.
Ohl has coached at Waukee, the seventh-largest school district in Iowa, for a decade now and has led the Warriors to the state tournament six times. Before that, he was involved with the Drake University men’s basketball program as a player, graduate assistant or coach for 14 years.
But Ohl’s story actually starts in Mason City at Newman Catholic – a private school with a student body population of just over 600 students.
“I think Newman really made me into the person I am today,” Ohl said. “It helped me develop my value system and my character on a daily basis. I was able to play football, play basketball, golf and I was in a variety of things in school. Just having that really well-rounded experience has really helped me later on in life.”
A 1997 graduate of Newman Catholic High School, Ohl was one of the best athletes that ever walked the halls of the school. He is the program’s only two-time all-state boys basketball selection (1996, 1997) and is still the all-time career points leader with 1,661 points.
Not only was he a standout in basketball, but in his first two years of high school, Ohl was also a large reason why the Knights won the state golf championship in both 1994 and 1995.
Ohl’s high school basketball, coach Randy Fischels, says he’s not surprised by Ohl’s success at Waukee. After all, succeeding is just what he’s done everywhere.
“He was a great guy. Of all the years I coached, that was probably one of my favorite teams,” Fischels said. “There weren’t any egos on the team. Justin could’ve been a guy who was cockier than hell, but he wasn’t. He was just one of the guys. He treated everybody on the team equally.”
Treating everyone equally might be something that has carried from his time as a standout at Newman Catholic, to his time as a four-year letter winner at Drake, to now – as a leader standing on the sideline.
This season, Ohl had to find a way to get the four Division I players on his roster to work together equally as one. With multiple stops and starts to the season, he finally had his boys playing their best basketball at the right time of the year. And it paid off with the first state title in program history.
“It was great. We had been to the semifinals and got to the finals last year and came up short,” Ohl said. “This group was really motivated to finish off their careers with a state championship.”
Just because Ohl’s home has been Des Moines for the past couple of decades doesn’t mean that he doesn’t miss Mason City. He still checks in on Newman Catholic scores and has even gone and supported the Knights’ baseball team when they’ve played at Principal Park.
Whenever the Waukee boys basketball team travels to play Mason City, Ohl brings his team to Newman Catholic beforehand for a quick shoot-around and walk-through.
“I think our players enjoy it,” Ohl said. “They’ve enjoyed going back and seeing some pictures, seeing where I played. I think they get more of a kick out of it than anything.”
Despite time spent at one of the largest school districts in Iowa and Division I Drake, Ohl still looks back at his time at Newman Catholic fondly.
“I really enjoyed my time at Newman. I was very fortunate to do a variety of things at the school,” Ohl said. “They really gave me a chance to learn about myself. I really have some great memories and great friendships looking back on it.”
