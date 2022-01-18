Forest City triumphs in strong showing over Armstrong North Union 68-39

Forest City's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Armstrong North Union 68-39 at Forest City High on January 18 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 7, Forest City faced off against Lake Mills and Armstrong North Union took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 7 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.