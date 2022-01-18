 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forest City triumphs in strong showing over Armstrong North Union 68-39

Forest City's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Armstrong North Union 68-39 at Forest City High on January 18 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 7, Forest City faced off against Lake Mills and Armstrong North Union took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 7 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For a full recap, click here.

