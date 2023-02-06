Forest City showed its poise to outlast a game Britt West Hancock squad for a 67-58 victory in Iowa boys basketball on February 6.

The last time Forest City and Britt West Hancock played in a 75-68 game on December 17, 2021. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 30, Britt West Hancock faced off against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows . For a full recap, click here. Forest City took on Algona Bishop Garrigan on January 31 at Forest City High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.