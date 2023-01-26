Forest City pushes over Eagle Grove 56-39

No quarter was granted as Forest City blunted Eagle Grove's plans 56-39 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 26.
Last season, Forest City and Eagle Grove faced off on November 30, 2021 at Forest City High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 17, Eagle Grove faced off against Belmond-Klemme and Forest City took on Buffalo Center North Iowa on January 20 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. Click here for a recap.
