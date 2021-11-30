 Skip to main content
Forest City overwhelms Eagle Grove 63-39

Forest City's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Eagle Grove 63-39 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Indians jumped in front of the Eagles 12-9 to begin the second quarter.

Eagle Grove climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 27-25 lead at halftime.

The Indians broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-33 lead over the Eagles.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

