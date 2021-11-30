Forest City overwhelms Eagle Grove 63-39

Forest City's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Eagle Grove 63-39 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Indians jumped in front of the Eagles 12-9 to begin the second quarter.
Eagle Grove climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 27-25 lead at halftime.
The Indians broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-33 lead over the Eagles.
