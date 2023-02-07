Forest City raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 66-42 win over Belmond-Klemme in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Forest City and Belmond-Klemme faced off on February 8, 2022 at Forest City High School.

In recent action on January 31, Forest City faced off against Algona Bishop Garrigan. Belmond-Klemme took on Northwood-Kensett on February 2 at Northwood-Kensett High School.

