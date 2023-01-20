 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forest City nips Buffalo Center North Iowa in taut scare 70-67

Forest City finally found a way to top Buffalo Center North Iowa 70-67 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 20.

In recent action on January 10, Buffalo Center North Iowa faced off against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Forest City took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 13 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

