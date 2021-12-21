Forest City buries Belmond-Klemme under avalanche of points 62-39

Forest City offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Belmond-Klemme with an all-around effort during this 62-39 victory in Iowa boys basketball on December 21.
In recent action on December 7, Forest City faced off against Armstrong North Union and Belmond-Klemme took on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on December 16 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School. For a full recap, click here.
