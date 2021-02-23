Forest City boys fall to Aplington-Parkersburg in substate semifinals

The Forest City and Aplington-Parkersburg boys basketball teams played on Tuesday night in the Class 2A, Substate 3 semifinals. The Falcons beat the Indians, 57-55.

The Forest City basketball team ended its season in heartbreaking fashion on Tuesday night, as the Indians lost to Aplington-Parkersburg, 57-55, in the Class 2A, Substate 3 semifinals.

The Indians put up a tremendous fight against the No. 8 ranked Falcons. At the end of the first quarter, A-P held an 11-10 lead over the Indians, and led by three at the half, 23-20.

The Falcons came out of halftime on a 9-3 run to go up by six points, 32-26, but Forest City roared back with a 10-3 run of its own to take a 36-35 lead to end the third.

In the final frame, the Falcons outscored the Indians, 22-20, but the game ended on a 3-pointer from Forest City star senior Noah Miller. Though the three was good, it wasn’t enough to erase A-P’s lead, and the Indians ended their season two games short of a trip to the state tournament.

