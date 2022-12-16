Flexing muscle: Davenport West tightens grip on Central DeWitt 79-57

Davenport West raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 79-57 win over Central DeWitt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Davenport West jumped in front of Central DeWitt 21-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 38-25 half margin at the Sabers' expense.

Davenport West jumped to a 59-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 20-17 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.