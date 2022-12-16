Flexing muscle: Davenport West tightens grip on Central DeWitt 79-57

Davenport West raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 79-57 win over Central DeWitt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Davenport West jumped in front of Central DeWitt 21-8 to begin the second quarter.
The Falcons fought to a 38-25 half margin at the Sabers' expense.
Davenport West jumped to a 59-40 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Falcons' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 20-17 points differential.
Last season, Davenport West and Central DeWitt faced off on January 28, 2022 at Davenport West High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Davenport West faced off against Davenport Central and Central DeWitt took on Davenport Central on December 6 at Central DeWitt High School. For a full recap, click here.
