Flexing muscle: Davenport Assumption rolls over Clinton 61-41

Yes, Davenport Assumption looked superb in beating Clinton, but no autographs please after its 61-41 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 19.
In recent action on January 11, Clinton faced off against Davenport West and Davenport Assumption took on Bettendorf on January 11 at Davenport Assumption High School. For a full recap, click here.
