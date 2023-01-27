Flexing muscle: Clear Lake tightens grip on Fort Dodge St. Edmond 76-50

Clear Lake showed it had the juice to douse Fort Dodge St. Edmond in a points barrage during a 76-50 win on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Clear Lake drew first blood by forging a 22-7 margin over Fort Dodge St. Edmond after the first quarter.

The Lions fought to a 43-22 half margin at the Gaels' expense.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Fort Dodge St. Edmond inched back to a 58-40 deficit.

The Lions hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with an 18-10 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.