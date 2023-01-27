Flexing muscle: Clear Lake tightens grip on Fort Dodge St. Edmond 76-50

Clear Lake showed it had the juice to douse Fort Dodge St. Edmond in a points barrage during a 76-50 win on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Clear Lake drew first blood by forging a 22-7 margin over Fort Dodge St. Edmond after the first quarter.
The Lions fought to a 43-22 half margin at the Gaels' expense.
The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Fort Dodge St. Edmond inched back to a 58-40 deficit.
The Lions hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with an 18-10 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Clear Lake and Fort Dodge St. Edmond squared off with February 4, 2022 at Fort Dodge St. Edmond High School last season. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
Recently on January 20, Clear Lake squared off with Hampton-Dumont-CAL in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.