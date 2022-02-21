Flexing muscle: Cedar Rapids Xavier rolls over Van Horne Benton 62-28

Cedar Rapids Xavier offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Van Horne Benton with an all-around effort during this 62-28 victory on February 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

