Five storylines to watch for in boys basketball

The 2022-23 boys basketball season in North Iowa will being in earnest next week, the beginning of a long road until March when 32 teams will converge to Wells Fargo Arena.

Just one team from the area made it to the state tournament last winter, but tradition usually holds firm with multiple teams getting to Des Moines.

Will this winter turn out to be like usual?

Here are five storylines to keep an eye on

Lots of returning talent

Just like the girls side with nearly 20 returning all-conference members, the boys have around the same amount, so high-level basketball won't be hard to find.

Just in the Top of Iowa Conference, there are 14 players that nabbed either first, second or honorable mention. The leaders would be Newman Catholic's duo of Max Burt and Doug Taylor, West Hancock's Rylan Barnes and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Drew Britson.

Add in Clear Lake's point guard-forward tandem of Travaughn Luyobya and Thomas Meyer plus Charles City's Chase Low and gyms will be packed with talent in the North Iowa area. More on all these guys later.

Assessing the TIC East race

With Burt, Taylor and Noah Hamilton back as starters, Newman Catholic aims to repeat in the east. It will have size down low with Toby Kesten and Cal McGuire aiming for minutes plus Trev Hickey at the guard spot. What will be key for the Knights state tourney hopes is their defense, which was lackluster near the end of the season.

West Fork and Osage appear to be the two contenders to challenge Newman. The Warhawks bring back first team all-conference guard Cayde Eberling plus key cogs Trevor Gurtiz and Sage Suntken. The Green Devils will have Max Knudsen, transfer Landon Arends, Madden Uhlenhopp and Drew Tusler back in the fold. Freshman Quinn Street is also expected to contribute.

Northwood-Kensett has potential to improve behind a trio of sophomores in Colby Eskildsen, Kooper Julseth and Carter Anderson. Fellow sophomore Evan Lorenzen also played in 18 games last winter.

How good can Charles City be?

On paper, this might be the best team Coach Ben Klapperich has at his disposal. Returning Low as a first team all-NEIC player that averaged 16.8 points per game on 55 field goal percentage and 39 3-point percentage is a good start.

The Comets guard play will feature Jack Hanson and his nearly 10 points per night back plus Jeb Wandro, who hit 33.3 percent of his trifectas last season. They also will bring in a couple transfers as well.

Charles City will likely push for the conference title with New Hampton and Decorah losing key pieces to graduation. Waverly-Shell Rock will also be in the mix. The NEIC could be one of the more competitive leagues this season.

Clear Lake turning page with new-look stars

Gone is one of the best players to put on a black and yellow jersey in Carson Toebe, but the Lions will returning pieces seeking another district final berth and state tourney bid.

Luyobya and Meyer will be given the keys in Coach Jeremy Ainley's quick tempo offense as the top two returning scorers from last season. Luyobya was one of the best passers in Class 3A with 164 assists.

Role players such as Titan Schmitt, Cael Stephany and Dylan Litzel will be key as those three are viable candidates to enter the starting lineup. Depth will be key behind those five players.

Mason City going deep into its bench again?

Injuries and figuring out the right on-court combinations were the main factors in Coach Nicholas Trask playing a lot of his guys last winter. Nearly everyone on the roster saw some action in multiple games.

Kale Hobart and Jess Cornick are two starters back plus key role players Davion Maxwell and David Willemsen, who connected on over 50 percent of his shots as he also returns.

The Iowa Alliance North could be wide open between the Riverhawks, Fort Dodge, Ames and Waterloo East. The defending state champion Little Cyclones are viewed as the early favorites, but two-through-four could be a tussle.