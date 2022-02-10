Five storylines to keep an eye on for boys basketball postseason

As the regular boys basketball regular season draws to a close on Friday, it is also the start of the preliminary round for Class 1A district play.

First round games in 1A and 2A open on Valentine's Day while 3A and 4A substate action gets going in two weeks.

Ready or not, the winter season is drawing to a close and the final thorn of that is the state tournament in mid-March. Thirty-two of the best programs in the state will take over Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Here are five storylines to track.

How deep is Class 2A Substate 3?

Simply put, pretty deep. It is saying something when you look at the Associated Press poll, none of the teams that make up this substate are in the top-10, which means that 2A is loaded.

The top-four teams have a combined 14 losses and all have at least 15 wins. That's not including Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, who is 15-6 and draws winless Belmond-Klemme as a first round opponent.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Osage could be on a crash course for a District 6 final. GHV barely lost to the Green Devils, 69-65, so that contest has the makings of a nail-biter.

Forest City and Central Springs meet in a first round game. Both programs have been on a rollercoaster season, but have the chance to turn it around when the season resets. The winner of that game faces the Cowboys.

Roland-Story and South Central Calhoun are in District 5, the other half of the substate.

Lake Mills trying to get back to Des Moines unblemished

The Class 1A No. 4 Bulldogs have been humming all season long after concluding a perfect Top of Iowa West season with a conference championship. They'll close the regular season with a contest on Friday against No. 8 Newman Catholic.

That is a potential substate final preview.

After replacing two all-state players, Lake Mills has not missed a beat. It is averaging 69.5 points per game, 10th highest in 1A while giving up just 35 points a night. The Bulldogs possess two players that can get double-doubles on a nightly basis in Wyatt Helming and Bennett Berger.

They'll open the postseason against either Northwood-Kensett or West Bend-Mallard. They could get conference foe West Hancock in the semis of District 3 and the second seed is GTRA with a 14-6 record.

Who comes out of 1A District 4?

The simple answer is probably Dunkerton and Newman Catholic, a pair of top-10 teams that met recently in a high-scoring affair won by the Knights They are the two highest seeds in the district and two of the highest scoring offenses in the classification.

There is one team in that district that could spoil Raiders-Knights II and that would be West Fork, a team that has come on as of late and takes a six-game winning streak into it's opener against Nashua-Plainfield.

It will be a tall task to upend Dunkerton in a potential semifinal contest, but the Warhawks have shown flashes over the last two weeks by combining an outside shooting trifecta of Trevor Gurtiz, Sage Suntken and Cayde Eberling with the inside presence of Reed Stonebraker and Edison Caspers.

NEIC vs. NCC

You see in college basketball the ACC vs. Big Ten challenge and the Big 12 vs. SEC challenge. Might as well dub Class 3A Substate 2 as the NCC vs. NEIC challenge.

The eight teams occupying the substate is a down even split between the North Central and the Northeast Iowa Conferences. There are two conference rematches, one of them being Clear Lake versus Hampton-Dumont-CAL. There are two cross-divisional matchups, one of them being Charles City vs. Iowa Falls-Alden.

The top-ranked Vikings are the favorites to get out of this substate. The Lions have been in several close games and the production of all-state guard Carson Toebe will be necessary for them to reach Wells Fargo Arena for the second year in a row.

HD-CAL has been a tough team to read. It finished near the bottom of the NCC, but have hung tough with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Humboldt for a bit before falling a part in the second half. They nearly beat the Lions at home.

Charles City went on a seven-game winning streak in the middle of the season, but has since lost three of four. It has a quartet of scorers that can lead the Comets on any given night, but getting key defensive stops has been a struggle at times.

Mason City needing to be road warriors

Like the girls regional, Mason City's boys team is going to have to navigate a difficult substate with all games on the road.

It will start off against Des Moines Lincoln inside The Roundhouse. Then, if Mason City gets by the Railsplitters, it will face 4A top-ranked Ames in the semis.

The Little Cyclones have missed star guard and Iowa State recruit Tamin Lipsey for the past two games, contests that have been decided by 10 total points. His absence, should it be extended, creates a little uncertainty about Ames.

Mason City is without one of its top players in forward Isaiah Washington, who tore his ACL against Ankeny Centennial, who is on the bottom half of the substate along with Des Moines Hoover.

If Mason City wants to make a deep run, it will have to do so on the road.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

