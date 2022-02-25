First half struggles put Mason City behind 8-ball in substate semi setback

AMES – It was scouted for, but seeing it live is a whole different ball game. Even for a third time, it caused problems after problems.

Class 4A top-ranked Ames unleashed its 2-1-2 full court zone defense with two of its lengthier players occupying the middle that forced a plethora of Mason City turnovers in its 59-30 substate semifinal victory on Friday night at Ames High School.

"If the game is going to be allowed to be more physical, which it was, it does make it tough for a team like us," Mason City head coach Nicholas Trask said. "We just really couldn't get into what we wanted to do."

It turned out to be a special night for the Little Cyclones (19-3), who advanced to the substate final on Tuesday night against Des Moines Hoover, who triumphed over Ankeny Centennial 49-37.

Friday's win is the last time they will play in the current gym at Ames High. It will be torn down and a new gym will be in place by next winter.

Senior all-state guard Tamin Lipsey, an Iowa State recruit, collected his 1,000th career point in the middle of the fourth quarter after connecting on two free throws.

Mason City (6-17) tried to spoil the festivities. It couldn't.

It was rushed in some possessions when Ames trapped the Mason City guards near the half-court line. The Little Cyclones did that in the first regular season meeting and brought it back for the postseason.

"We practiced it a bunch, we had a ton of film on it," Trask said. "In the first matchup, we didn't have a problem it. I think the difference in this game was some of the physicality was allowed."

"It was just a lot smoother and cleaner the way they ran it," junior Kale Hobart added.

And for the first possession, all Mason City was take its time.

The game plan wasn't necessarily to extend the game to make Ames and its cast of scorers get less offensive possessions. Mason City wanted the best shot possible.

Regardless of how much clock was burned.

"If it resulted in a three-minute possession, then it is a three-minute possession; if it was a two-second possession, (it is a) two-second possession," Trask said. "We talked about we needed to be patient and don't worry about the crowd."

It was only an eight-point game after the first quarter. Despite not scoring at all, Mason City was within a few buckets from making it close.

Ames turned it up a notch by outscoring Mason City 24-5 in the second period and ending the frame on a 14-0 run.

"A lot of people fought in that game," Hobart said. "We couldn't get going anything offensively. It frustrated us all a lot. It is really hard mentally just getting through that."

Mason City reached 10 points with over four minutes left to go in the third quarter. It got to 20 points with just under six minutes remaining in regulation.

In all of its 17 losses, the final game was the lowest point total it had all season.

"We wanted to play a little more downhill, we wanted to attack the shoulders," Trask said.

Senior Corey Miner ended his Mason City career with a team-high 12 points. He was held scoreless in the first half, but wasn't about to be denied another double digit performance.

"I realized this is probably going to be my last game," Miner said. "I don't want to go out like that. Tried to kick it in."

Jess Cornick chipped in five points and Hobart finished with four points. Those two, along with a handful of others that got playing time, are the core pieces coming back next season for Mason City.

It does say goodbye to Miner, Isaiah Washington, Carter Thomas and Mike Willis. Those four have been the strength of Mason City since they stepped onto the court as freshmen.

Carson Siemons and Zack Mulholland also graduate.

None of them leave with a state title or even conference title to their names, but the imprint they leave is larger than awards.

"It has meant everything to me," Miner said. "We love playing for (Mason City). We go to the gym all the time. We're going to miss it."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.