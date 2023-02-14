The cardiac kids of Fairfield unleashed every advantage to outlast Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 57-54 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 14.

In recent action on February 7, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Williamsburg. For more, click here.

