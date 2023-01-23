Fairfield severs Iowa City's hopes 77-63

Fairfield dumped Iowa City 77-63 in Iowa boys basketball on January 23.
In recent action on January 14, Fairfield faced off against North Liberty and Iowa City took on Cedar Falls on January 17 at Iowa City High School. For a full recap, click here.
