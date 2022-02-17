Extra time is kind to Epworth Western Dubuque in overtime defeat of Iowa City West 56-53

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Epworth Western Dubuque could edge Iowa City West 56-53 in Iowa boys basketball on February 17.
Epworth Western Dubuque's kept the advantage through the first overtime period with a 56-53 scoring edge over Iowa City West.
In recent action on February 8, Epworth Western Dubuque faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Iowa City West took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on February 11 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For more, click here.
