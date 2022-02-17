Extra time is kind to Davenport North in overtime defeat of Bettendorf 59-56

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Davenport North could edge Bettendorf 59-56 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 17.

The Wildcats opened with a 14-5 advantage over the Bulldogs through the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, Bettendorf controlled the pace, taking a 23-22 lead into intermission.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Wildcats, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 37-33 first overtime period, too.

