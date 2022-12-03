Estherville-Lc's convoy passes Britt West Hancock 66-47

Estherville-Lc put together a victorious gameplan to stop Britt West Hancock 66-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 3.
The last time Estherville-Lc and Britt West Hancock played in a 60-35 game on December 4, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
