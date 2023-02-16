Estherville-Lc notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 59-44 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on Feb. 16.

Recently on Feb. 7, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squared off with Eagle Grove in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.