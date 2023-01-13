Epworth Western Dubuque flies high over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 70-40

Epworth Western Dubuque dominated from start to finish in an imposing 70-40 win over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 13.
Last season, Epworth Western Dubuque and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson squared off with January 18, 2022 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Epworth Western Dubuque faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Dubuque Senior on January 6 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. For a full recap, click here.
