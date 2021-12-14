Eldridge North Scott utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Clinton 58-56

Extra action was needed before Eldridge North Scott could slip past Clinton 58-56 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 7, Clinton faced off against Muscatine and Eldridge North Scott took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on December 7 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Lancers got the better of the first overtime-period scoring 58-56 to finish the game in style.
