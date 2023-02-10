Eldridge North Scott's fast beginning disarmed Clinton, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 66-31 decision in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Clinton squared off with December 14, 2021 at Clinton High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Bettendorf . For results, click here. Clinton took on Davenport Assumption on January 27 at Davenport Assumption High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.